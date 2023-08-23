First Alert Forecast: a fresher breeze flow, watching Tropical Storm Franklin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a fresher north or northeasterly breeze flow Wednesday. Accordingly, skies should stay dry, dew points will lean lower, the heat index will not be as stressful, and temperatures themselves will likely be more agreeable to you. Expect highs mainly in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon and lows mainly in the upper 60s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The surf, by the way, will remain in the middle 80s and harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.

The Atlantic tropical storm scene has settled just a bit this Wednesday. Harold is inland over the Rio Grande Valley, and Emily and Gert are dissipated with low to medium redevelopment odds. Tropical Storm Franklin remains in a position to deliver gusty rain and localized flooding to the mountainous Caribbean island of Hispaniola through Thursday. In the long term, Franklin may have an intensification window near Bermuda. Franklin remains likely to stay east of the Carolinas; it may create swells and rip currents over the weekend or next week. Your First Alert Weather Team will update you!

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

