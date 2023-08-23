Senior Connect
EPA: More drinking water systems across NC contain toxic forever chemicals

Newly-released EPA data shows dozens of additional drinking water systems in North Carolina are contaminated with toxic forever chemicals.
(Laura Bowen)
By Liz McLaughlin and Joseph Ochoa
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Twenty additional drinking water systems across North Carolina have been identified to contain toxic PFAS contaminants known as “forever chemicals”, according to newly-released data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

They’re called forever chemicals because they don’t break down in the environment and can build up in blood and organs.

Of the additional 328 additional locations with forever chemicals discovered across the U.S., Robeson County had one of the highest concentrations detected. Its water system, serving more than 64,000 people, contained nine different forever chemicals totaling more than 149 parts per trillion.

GenX, a PFAS chemical made at the Chemours’ Fayetteville Works plant, was also detected.

You can read the rest of this story here.

