EPA: More drinking water systems across NC contain toxic forever chemicals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Twenty additional drinking water systems across North Carolina have been identified to contain toxic PFAS contaminants known as “forever chemicals”, according to newly-released data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

They’re called forever chemicals because they don’t break down in the environment and can build up in blood and organs.

Of the additional 328 additional locations with forever chemicals discovered across the U.S., Robeson County had one of the highest concentrations detected. Its water system, serving more than 64,000 people, contained nine different forever chemicals totaling more than 149 parts per trillion.

GenX, a PFAS chemical made at the Chemours’ Fayetteville Works plant, was also detected.

