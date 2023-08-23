Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers. (Source: WBKO)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of officers in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

An animal control officer responded and immediately realized the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of one fawn before other officers arrived at the scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The fawns were tended to and given bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and given water to drink through a syringe.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment, the doe is showing improvements.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near retention pond in Wilmington park by police working to locate missing person
Department of Labor issues citations to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity after employee’s death
William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder...
Man sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for Bladen Co. murder
Christopher McCullough
Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents

Latest News

She says she was out walking her dog near Hoggard High and Roland-Grise Middle School when she...
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that K9 Niko has...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away
Rudy Giuliani is shown in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say