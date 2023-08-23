Senior Connect
Crews respond to three-car wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy near N College Rd.

A crash on Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy near College Road on Aug. 23, 2023
A crash on Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy near College Road on Aug. 23, 2023(N.C. Department of Transportation, the City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Wilmington responded Wednesday afternoon to a three-car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy (U.S. 74) between North Kerr Avenue and North College Road.

According to police, there have been no reports of serious injuries so far.

As of 4:30 p.m., the scene is still active.

This story is developing.

