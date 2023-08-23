Community members attend public meeting on proposed affordable housing development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members are debating a plan to build new affordable housing near a local church.

Leaders at New Beginning Christian Church are asking to rezone a 10-acre stretch of land to allow up to 180 affordable homes for seniors and families in northern New Hanover County.

The development would be built next to the church’s campus off Blue Clay Road.

A public meeting was held on the proposal on Wednesday.

County commissioners would have to approve the request for it to move forward.

