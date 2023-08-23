Senior Connect
Community helping beloved veterinarian recover after being mauled by dog

A community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog. (Source: WRDW)
By Sydney Hood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A Georgia veterinarian is recovering after being mauled by a dog.

WRDW reports that Burke County Dr. Emily Martin was trying to sedate an aggressive dog when the situation turned into her being severely injured and left nearly unconscious.

Martin’s co-workers said she spends her days caring for sick and injured pets. Now, she’s the one who needs help recovering.

“I immediately start thinking about how many times she’s helped us and helped animals and helped our cause,” said Michael Cardenaz with Zeus’ Crusaders.

Martin is known to the pet community and nearly every pet owner has a story to share.

“Taka for sure,” said Becky Mcardle, a pet owner. “When he first came to her, he was laying in his kennel and she’s laying in the kennel with him.”

Taka was a dog injured in a house fire in 2018.

“We didn’t know who Taka belonged to; we had no clue. She was the vet that stepped up and gave immediate attention,” Cardenaz said.

The community says she is known for helping animals.

“She’s been active in the community. She’s active with rescues,” Mcardle said.

Cardenaz added, “She has that reputation of helping people. And now people have an opportunity to help her.”

According to Cardenaz, his group Zeus’ Crusaders and others are helping raise money for Martin during her recovery.

