Communities in Schools works to organize school supplies from Stuff the Bus

Social workers in New Hanover County gathered at Johnson Pre-K Wednesday morning, collecting supplies donated in the Communities in Schools’ Stuff the Bus campa
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community turned out last week to help fill school buses full of supplies for children across the region ahead of the school year.

Social workers in New Hanover County gathered at Johnson Pre-K Wednesday morning, collecting supplies donated in the Communities in Schools’ Stuff the Bus campaign.

There were 42 piles for 42 schools in the area.

Supplies included pencils, backpacks, crayons, lunchboxes, hygiene items and so much more.

Communities in Schools says they’re partnering with Port City Church to drop off another load of supplies on the second day of school.

