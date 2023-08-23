Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cinematique of Wilmington adds four films to lineup

Downtown Wilmington North Carolina, with Thalian Hall pictured on the left.
Downtown Wilmington North Carolina, with Thalian Hall pictured on the left.(Kolby Skidmore WECT | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cinematique of Wilmington has announced that four films have been added to its lineup for the next several months.

Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of independent, classic, foreign and notable films co-sponsored by WHQR, 91.3fm Public Radio and the Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. The films added are all from 2023 and include: Afire, Shortcomings, Passages, and Oppenheimer.

Afire is set to play Aug. 23-25, Wednesday-Friday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

Shortcomings is set to play Aug. 28-30, Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Passages is set to play Sept. 18-22, Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

The dates are yet to be announced for the Oppenheimer screenings.

Tickets for each of the films are $7 plus a $2.14 ticketing fee and tax and can be bought at the Thalian box office in-person Monday-Saturday from 2-5 p.m. or online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near retention pond in Wilmington park by police working to locate missing person
Department of Labor issues citations to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity after employee’s death
William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder...
Man sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for Bladen Co. murder
Christopher McCullough
Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating
Tim and Luke Siegel
Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe

Latest News

Giblem Lodge (credit: Jeff Hall Photography)
Giblem Lodge rehabilitation project reaches milestone
Trixie is an adorable three-year-old cat who is looking for a new home.
Clear the Shelters: Trixie from Operation Topcat
The Surf Dog Experience says the dogs in this event will join 266 dogs that have ridden waves...
Eighth annual Surf Dog Experience to be held Saturday in Carolina Beach
Parents are encouraged to teach their kids certain skills before starting kindergarten.
Tips for first-time parents sending their kids off to kindergarten