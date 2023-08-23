Cinematique of Wilmington adds four films to lineup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cinematique of Wilmington has announced that four films have been added to its lineup for the next several months.

Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of independent, classic, foreign and notable films co-sponsored by WHQR, 91.3fm Public Radio and the Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. The films added are all from 2023 and include: Afire, Shortcomings, Passages, and Oppenheimer.

Afire is set to play Aug. 23-25, Wednesday-Friday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

Shortcomings is set to play Aug. 28-30, Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Passages is set to play Sept. 18-22, Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

The dates are yet to be announced for the Oppenheimer screenings.

Tickets for each of the films are $7 plus a $2.14 ticketing fee and tax and can be bought at the Thalian box office in-person Monday-Saturday from 2-5 p.m. or online here.

