Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Cooking: Simple tomato and bread salad recipe perfect for a cookout

Cape Fear Cooking: Late summer Italian tomato bread salad
Cape Fear Cooking: Late summer Italian tomato bread salad(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latter parts of August are primetime for garden tomatoes; it’s a great time to make tomato pie, BLT sandwiches, salsa and more.

On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen stopped by the WECT Kitchen to share a recipe for a tomato and bread salad.

Ingredients:

  • Baguette ½, cubed & toasted
  • Tomatoes, ripe 4 large, cubed
  • Basil leaves 20-24, chiffonade
  • Garlic cloves 2, minced
  • Olive oil ½ cup
  • Vinegar, wine ¼ cup
  • Salt 1 tsp
  • Pepper ¼ tsp

Directions:

  1. Just toss all of the ingredients together and let sit 20 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found near retention pond in Wilmington park by police working to locate missing person
Department of Labor issues citations to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity after employee’s death
William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder...
Man sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for Bladen Co. murder
Christopher McCullough
Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating
Tim and Luke Siegel
Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe

Latest News

On Thyme, a popular food truck and catering business, opens a brick and mortar location with...
On Thyme named among winners of national Black-owned restaurant challenge
Changes to WIC and FNS benefits following termination of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Cape Fear Cooking: Spicy melon salad for Fourth of July
Cape Fear Cooking: Try bringing this spicy melon salad to a Fourth of July party
Cape Fear Cooking: Make an easy BBQ rub and sauce for dad this Father’s Day
Cape Fear Cooking: Make an easy BBQ rub and sauce for dad this Father’s Day