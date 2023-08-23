Cape Fear Cooking: Simple tomato and bread salad recipe perfect for a cookout

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latter parts of August are primetime for garden tomatoes; it’s a great time to make tomato pie, BLT sandwiches, salsa and more.

On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen stopped by the WECT Kitchen to share a recipe for a tomato and bread salad.

Ingredients:

Baguette ½, cubed & toasted

Tomatoes, ripe 4 large, cubed

Basil leaves 20-24, chiffonade

Garlic cloves 2, minced

Olive oil ½ cup

Vinegar, wine ¼ cup

Salt 1 tsp

Pepper ¼ tsp

Directions:

Just toss all of the ingredients together and let sit 20 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.