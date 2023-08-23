Cape Fear Cooking: Simple tomato and bread salad recipe perfect for a cookout
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latter parts of August are primetime for garden tomatoes; it’s a great time to make tomato pie, BLT sandwiches, salsa and more.
On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen stopped by the WECT Kitchen to share a recipe for a tomato and bread salad.
Ingredients:
- Baguette ½, cubed & toasted
- Tomatoes, ripe 4 large, cubed
- Basil leaves 20-24, chiffonade
- Garlic cloves 2, minced
- Olive oil ½ cup
- Vinegar, wine ¼ cup
- Salt 1 tsp
- Pepper ¼ tsp
Directions:
- Just toss all of the ingredients together and let sit 20 minutes before serving.
