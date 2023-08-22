Woman’s body found near retention pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman’s body was found around noon Tuesday near a retention pond off Jennings Dr. off Randall Parkway.

A Wilmington police spokesperson says they are waiting on a positive identification but they are investigating the possibility it could be a woman who has been missing for several days. Karen Molta was last seen Friday in the 500 block of Mill Creek Court. She was reported missing Saturday, August 19.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.