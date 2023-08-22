Things to keep in mind when school buses are back on the streets

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When school is back in session, you’ll be seeing the big yellow buses back on the roads. Now is the time to know the rules of the road if you’re behind the wheel and go over bus safety with your kids.

Before kids step through the bus’s double doors, the bus drivers have countless daily checks in place to keep students safe.

When your kids get on the school bus in the morning you want to know the driver values their safety as much as you do. When it comes to Brunswick County Schools bus driver Joshua Burns says parents have nothing to worry about.

“I kind of get upset when I don’t see vehicles slowing down and stuff because it’s the safety of the kid. I don’t have any kids, but if I if I did then I’d want them to be as safe as possible out there. So, I treat these kids like they’re mine,” said Burns.

Of course, Burns can only do so much and its other drivers on the road that have a responsibility as well.

“We have 147 buses on the road here in Brunswick County. So, you know that will cause a little delays for some people. Please, if you see a bus with the yellow lights come on that doesn’t mean to speed up, that means to slow down and that they’re getting ready to make a bus stop,” said Lloyd Willis, the Brunswick County transportation director.

When it comes to your kids riding the bus it’s best to remind them to keep their distance so the bus can stop safely, remain seated at all times, and keep an eye out for strangers or safety concerns when exiting the bus.

It also helps having bus drivers like Burns behind the wheel.

“I love it. I love driving the bus, I really do. I’ve had friends asked me, doesn’t it get nerve wrecking being behind the wheel of the bus? No, I love it,” said Burns.

On Monday, August 28th you’ll start seeing school buses flooding the streets for the first day of school. Just remember, always pay close attention for kids when driving near a school bus.

