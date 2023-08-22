Visitors spent over $2 billion in southeastern N.C. in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Visitors spent over $2 billion in southeastern N.C. counties in 2022, according to the latest Visit North Carolina economic impact report.

Spending was highest in New Hanover and Brunswick counties, which had $1.06 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. Pender County had $189.66 million, Columbus County had $60.71 million and Bladen County had $51.57 million.

New Hanover and Brunswick counties also took the seventh and sixth spots respectively on the list of highest visitor spending by county in N.C.

“This increase in visitor spending is a welcome sign that tourism in our destination continues to grow,” said Kim Hufham, president/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority. “During calendar year 2022, countywide room occupancy tax collections totaled more than $23.4 million dollars, an increase of 10.67% over the previous ROT benchmark set in 2021. Our community benefits from visitor spending through job creation and a room tax base that helps fund beach renourishment, the Wilmington Convention Center, ocean safety programs, and other tourism-related projects. Additionally, travel-generated state and local tax revenues help offset the tax burden of local citizens.”

You can learn more about the study on the Visit NC website.

