Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh woman severely beaten by her own son died Monday.

Police say on August 6, Christopher McCullough, 29, allegedly beat his parents until they were unconscious in front of a child at a home on Ingate Way in northwest Raleigh. He then allegedly kidnapped the child and drove away.

Wake County DA confirmed Christopher’s mother 75-year-old Mary McCullough died from injuries within the past 24 hours.

Warrants charged Christopher with inflicting serious bodily injury.

McCullough appeared in court for two felony assault charges two weeks ago and will be back Tuesday for the murder charge.

