Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating

A Raleigh woman severely beaten by her own son has died Monday.
Christopher McCullough
Christopher McCullough(WRAL)
By Aaron Thomas, Heather Leah and Jelia Hepner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh woman severely beaten by her own son died Monday.

Police say on August 6, Christopher McCullough, 29, allegedly beat his parents until they were unconscious in front of a child at a home on Ingate Way in northwest Raleigh. He then allegedly kidnapped the child and drove away.

Wake County DA confirmed Christopher’s mother 75-year-old Mary McCullough died from injuries within the past 24 hours.

Warrants charged Christopher with inflicting serious bodily injury.

McCullough appeared in court for two felony assault charges two weeks ago and will be back Tuesday for the murder charge.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Frederica Eileen Groves
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman

Latest News

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services shelter temporarily closed following high number of animal intakes
A house in Mooresville that is near Lake Norman collapsed overnight, sending debris all over...
Massive lakeside home collapses overnight in Mooresville
As more school buses are back on the road, it's important to pay close attention for kids and...
Things to keep in mind when school buses are back on the streets
According to the letter, county staff was told by LGC staff on Friday, August 12, that it would...
New Hanover Co. commissioners urge Folwell to add Project Grace item to LGC calendar