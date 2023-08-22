Purple flag issued at Oak Island due to jellyfish sting reports
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. National Weather Service upgraded the Beach Warning Flag condition from green to yellow in Oak Island on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22.
The Town of Oak Island issued a purple flag warning on the same day due to recent reports of jellyfish stings.
