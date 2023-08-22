Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Purple flag issued at Oak Island due to jellyfish sting reports

Oak Island
Oak Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. National Weather Service upgraded the Beach Warning Flag condition from green to yellow in Oak Island on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22.

The Town of Oak Island issued a purple flag warning on the same day due to recent reports of jellyfish stings.

You can learn more about flags on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Tim and Luke Siegel
Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe

Latest News

Wilmington FD wins challenge against WPD ahead of Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
As of Tuesday, Aug. 22, the advisory has been lifted.
Boil water advisory lifted for Bladenboro
Kure Beach
Kure Beach to seek public input on proposed greenway during open house meeting
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in explosion; player seen on property