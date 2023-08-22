North Brunswick High School breaks ground on campus expansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick High School held a ground breaking ceremony Tuesday for a new 32,000 square-feet addition.

The multi-million dollar expansion will feature 16 new classrooms, one band suite, an enhanced fire road, increased parking, relocated and increased tennis courts, additional restrooms and a relocated softball field, along with new dugouts for players and coaches.

Brunswick County Schools has been planning for the new addition since last year, and this is because both the county and school district are growing at significant rates. NBHS needed to accommodate for its growing student population.

“The amount of growth we’re having in Brunswick County obviously is a challenge, but every challenge is an opportunity, and I think we have to be excited about the things we’re doing. Brunswick County is drawing growth, a tremendous amount of growth, and as a result, we have to add to our schools,” Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dale Cole said.

Cole is most excited to see the county’s vision come to life. He expects the students will appreciate the new space, even if they have to deal with construction this year.

“Oh, I think they’ll be excited. They’re always excited about change. And nothing changes things like a new building and brand new classrooms. It’s kind of like having a brand new car or a brand new house,” he said.

School leaders might even be more excited than the students. Greg Shuskey, Senior Project Manager for Brunswick County Schools, is very passionate about the project.

“I’m excited for the kids, we’re growing, and it will be a great facility for the new classrooms,” he said. “We’re tremendously excited to keep up and give our kids the best opportunity with awesome classrooms.”

According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by September 1 of next year.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.