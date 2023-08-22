Senior Connect
Missing police K-9 found, could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A K-9 officer from the Maryville Police Department who went missing was found Monday and is being treated after officials said the dog encountered coyotes.

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the community and everyone who has been on the lookout!” officials said.

Police said the K-9 was let out of his handler’s police cruiser for a break overnight. While outside, police said Eunice had an “altercation” with a group of coyotes and chased the pack down a roadway.

After he was out of sight, officials said Eunice entered a wooded area, and another violent altercation was heard. Officials said they were not sure if Eunice was injured in this second altercation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

