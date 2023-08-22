Senior Connect
Massive lakeside home collapses overnight in Mooresville

This happened on Barber Loop Road. That’s off of Brawley School Road on Lake Norman.
It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

This happened on Barber Loop, which is off of Brawley School Road on Lake Norman.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

