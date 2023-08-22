Senior Connect
Man sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for Bladen Co. murder

William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder...
William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder of Ervin Junior Ripley.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man was sentenced to up to 28 years in prison in connection to a murder which took place on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to between 276 to 344 months in prison for the murder of Ervin Junior Ripley.

“On December 31, 2021, the defendant arrived at his mother’s residence and chased the victim, Ervin Ripley, into a small building along the 5600 block of Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “Family and friends were in the building for a New Years Eve party when gun shots struck the building. The victim sought safety inside the building after being shot while being pursued by the defendant.

“The defendant continued firing shots striking the victim in the head and a woman inside of the building. Then the defendant fled the scene and discarded his gun. Bladen County Deputies responded to the call and found the defendant matched the description provided by the witnesses.”

