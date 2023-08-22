Senior Connect
Leland Police Department seeking school supplies for ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ today

(WTOK)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is scheduled to host its “Pack the Patrol Car” school supplies drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to the announcement, the event will be held at the Walmart at 1112 New Pointe Blvd. in Leland.

“We will collect school supplies for children in grades K-8 to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance before the new school year starts,” Leland PD states. “We hope to see you there!”

The list of needed supplies can be found below:

The list of school supplies needed for Leland PD's Pack the Patrol Car event
The list of school supplies needed for Leland PD's Pack the Patrol Car event(Leland Police Department)

