Leland Police Department seeking school supplies for ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ today
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is scheduled to host its “Pack the Patrol Car” school supplies drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
According to the announcement, the event will be held at the Walmart at 1112 New Pointe Blvd. in Leland.
“We will collect school supplies for children in grades K-8 to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance before the new school year starts,” Leland PD states. “We hope to see you there!”
The list of needed supplies can be found below:
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.