Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest's total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

