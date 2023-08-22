Senior Connect
Kure Beach to seek public input on proposed greenway during open house meeting

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council is set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, to get public input on a proposed greenway from Carolina Beach to Fort Fisher.

“The proposed ‘Island Greenway to Fort Fisher Trail Feasibility Study’ will establish an approximate 4.8-mile greenway route and implementation plan for the corridor connecting the southern end of the Carolina Beach Island Greenway to the Fort Fisher - Southport Ferry Terminal. If completed, this trail will result in an effectively-continuous greenway that will connect Carolina Beach State Park, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, Fort Fisher State Historic Site, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, and the Fort Fisher Ferry,” a town announcement states.

The meeting will be held at the Kure Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue located at 608 K Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

