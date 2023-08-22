Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Inmate stabs two correction officers at Connecticut facility

Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of them inside a facility on Tuesday.(Department of Corrections/WFSB)
By Rob Polansky, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Two officers were stabbed at a correctional facility in Newtown, Connecticut on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Department of Correction reported that the incident happened at the Garner Correctional Institute.

Officials say an inmate used a sharpened toothbrush to stab one officer in the neck and the other in the torso.

“The attacker was immediately secured and transported to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Restrictive Housing Unit,” officials said.

The officers were treated at the hospital and released.

The attacker was identified as 35-year-old Joe Baltas of Meriden. Baltas is serving a life sentence for murder, according to the department’s website.

“He last entered the Department of Correction on October 26, 2006,” officials said.

DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros released a statement after the stabbing:

“As Commissioner, this is my worst fear - that our brave staff members are attacked and injured. I rushed to the hospital as soon as I learned of the assault, and thank God, they are all right. This is a sobering reminder of the dangers our courageous correctional professionals face on a daily basis. We must always remain vigilant. I am doubling down on my efforts to ensure the safety of these fine men and women.”

State police and the DOC are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
Tim and Luke Siegel
Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe
Neighbors react to crime spree in HNC
Neighbors react to Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach crime spree

Latest News

FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of...
US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump
Two brothers and students in New Hanover County are making a big difference in schools after...
Two New Hanover Co. students create app, win 2022 Congressional App Challenge in Seventh District
Queen’s "Fat Bottomed Girls" is missing from a new album release for children.
Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ missing from ‘Greatest Hits’ release for kids
Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Big Dawg Productions to celebrate launch of Off-Broadway partnership with fundraising gala