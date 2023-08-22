Governor announces $24.9 million for high-speed internet in Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced $24.9 million Tuesday that is set to go towards increasing internet access in Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to internet service provider Star Telephone Membership Corporation to make the increased access happen.

“The ReConnect Program grant, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will benefit 2,674 people, 84 businesses, 117 farms and four educational facilities in these counties. In June, North Carolina was awarded more than $1.5 billion to fund high-speed internet infrastructure and build digital equity under the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, also through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” an announcement from Cooper’s office states.

The grant program requires applicants to serve rural areas without access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload. The applicants are required to commit to building facilities capable of providing those speeds in the proposed service area and to take part in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives discounts toward internet service for certain low-income households.

“This funding, combined with the BEAD allocation our state has already received, will go a long way in helping us close the digital divide in North Carolina and ensuring everyone has access to high-speed internet,” said Governor Cooper. “We thank our federal partners for their continued investment in our state as we work diligently to connect all our communities.”

You can learn more about broadband access in the state online.

