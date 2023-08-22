Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Governor announces $24.9 million for high-speed internet in Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties

The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to internet service provider Star...
The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to internet service provider Star Telephone Membership Corporation.(KMOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced $24.9 million Tuesday that is set to go towards increasing internet access in Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to internet service provider Star Telephone Membership Corporation to make the increased access happen.

“The ReConnect Program grant, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will benefit 2,674 people, 84 businesses, 117 farms and four educational facilities in these counties. In June, North Carolina was awarded more than $1.5 billion to fund high-speed internet infrastructure and build digital equity under the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, also through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” an announcement from Cooper’s office states.

The grant program requires applicants to serve rural areas without access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload. The applicants are required to commit to building facilities capable of providing those speeds in the proposed service area and to take part in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives discounts toward internet service for certain low-income households.

“This funding, combined with the BEAD allocation our state has already received, will go a long way in helping us close the digital divide in North Carolina and ensuring everyone has access to high-speed internet,” said Governor Cooper. “We thank our federal partners for their continued investment in our state as we work diligently to connect all our communities.”

You can learn more about broadband access in the state online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
Tim and Luke Siegel
Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe
Neighbors react to crime spree in HNC
Neighbors react to Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach crime spree

Latest News

Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police
The Kure Beach Town Council is set to hold a special meeting on Sept. 6 to get public input on...
Kure Beach to seek public input on proposed greenway during open house meeting
Tamela is an excellent student who loves to read, especially about the ancient Greeks and Romans.
Forever Family: Meet Tamela
North Brunswick High School held a ground breaking ceremony Tuesday for a new 32,000...
North Brunswick High School breaks ground on campus expansion