Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Forever Family: Meet Tamela

Tamela is an excellent student who loves to read, especially about the ancient Greeks and Romans.
By WECT Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment we want to bring you the story of a girl who is as sweet as any 11 year-old can be but is wise way beyond her years. Here’s her story.

Tamela is an excellent student who loves to read, especially about the ancient Greeks and Romans.

“She is bubbly, and sparkly, and she is kind and huggy, curious and brave,” said Jennifer Steel, Child Advocate. “And she is like a model student in her school, they’ve told me that numerous times.”

Tamela also loves hanging out with her friends at the pool and enjoys going to the beach. She also knows exactly where she would want to go on vacation if she could.

“If I ever go on vacation, I would definitely want to go to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower and maybe go to California,” Tamela said.

“She is amazing, and I want her to have, like, a family behind her. Her own family that has adopted her, and sticks with her, and lets her try things,” Steel said. “That’s what I really want for her.”

To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
Tim and Luke Siegel
Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe
Neighbors react to crime spree in HNC
Neighbors react to Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach crime spree

Latest News

Steve Vernon with Big Dawg Productions visited the WECT studio to talk about the theatrical...
Big Dawg Productions to celebrate launch of Off-Broadway partnership with fundraising gala
Kure Beach
Kure Beach to seek public input on proposed greenway during open house meeting
Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Big Dawg Productions to celebrate launch of Off-Broadway partnership with fundraising gala
Surf Dog Experience
Eighth annual Surf Dog Experience to be held Saturday in Carolina Beach