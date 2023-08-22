Forever Family: Meet Tamela

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment we want to bring you the story of a girl who is as sweet as any 11 year-old can be but is wise way beyond her years. Here’s her story.

Tamela is an excellent student who loves to read, especially about the ancient Greeks and Romans.

“She is bubbly, and sparkly, and she is kind and huggy, curious and brave,” said Jennifer Steel, Child Advocate. “And she is like a model student in her school, they’ve told me that numerous times.”

Tamela also loves hanging out with her friends at the pool and enjoys going to the beach. She also knows exactly where she would want to go on vacation if she could.

“If I ever go on vacation, I would definitely want to go to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower and maybe go to California,” Tamela said.

“She is amazing, and I want her to have, like, a family behind her. Her own family that has adopted her, and sticks with her, and lets her try things,” Steel said. “That’s what I really want for her.”

To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

