First Alert Forecast: Taxing heat for Tuesday, tropics active but nonthreatening for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features ample sunshine and low shower and storm chances for each day in the week ahead. Daytime temperatures will reach the upper 80s to middle 90s and heat index values may occasionally ping slightly more stressful levels like 99, 101, and 103. Early mornings - which could feature a touch of fog in spots, by the way - will generally have low temperatures from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Wednesday and Thursday are on track to be the coolest days this week behind a backdoor cold front. If you are heading to the beach, your Tuesday surf conditions include breakers around a foot, a low to moderate risk of rip currents, and water temperatures near 85 degrees.

The tropics feature a dizzying menu of storm activity, but the great news is the Carolinas face absolutely no such threats for the week ahead...

Tropical Depression Six has managed to become what will be an extremely short-lived tropical storm named Gert east of the Caribbean islands. In the Caribbean Sea itself, Tropical Storm Franklin is aiming for Haiti, Dominican Republic, and, eventually, possibly the waters around Bermuda. Eastern Atlantic features, including the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily and disturbance Invest 92L, are on course to move northwestward over open water. Yet another system, Tropical Depression Nine is speeding through the Gulf of Mexico and should bring tropical storm conditions to parts of South Texas by midweek. Meanwhile, rain, flooding, and wind from the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Hilary will slowly settle across parts of the West through midweek.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

