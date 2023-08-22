Senior Connect
Eighth annual Surf Dog Experience to be held Saturday in Carolina Beach

Surf Dog Experience
Surf Dog Experience(Ocean Events USA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Surf Dog Experience is scheduled to be held in Carolina Beach on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to an announcement from organizers, the event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Pier, located at 1800 Carolina Beach Ave. N. If the event needs to be postponed, the rain date is scheduled for Sunday.

“Join the 266 dogs (to date) that have rode waves at CB Pier!” the announcement states.

The eighth annual experience will feature the first “Hang 20″ competition, with prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers.

For more information, including registration for your dog, please visit the Surf Dog Experience website.

“Your Dog may Surf with our ‘Dog Surfing TEAM’, Surf with You, or Hang-20 alone. Life Jackets, and Softop Surfboards provided by OCEAN EVENTS USA,” the event website states.

Fifty percent of registration fees will go to Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue, according to organizers.

Eight annual Surf Dog Experience
Eight annual Surf Dog Experience(Ocean Events USA)
Eight annual Surf Dog Experience
Eight annual Surf Dog Experience(Ocean Events USA)

