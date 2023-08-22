Driver transported by EMS after truck crash in Bolivia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department shared details about a truck crash near Midway Road at the Buddhist temple on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The BFD says crews were dispatched and found a truck crash where the injured driver had removed themselves from the truck.
“Patient was transported by EMS. Strong work and a quick response by Bolivia Crews!” the BFD announcement states.
