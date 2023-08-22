Driver transported by EMS after truck crash in Bolivia

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department shared details about a truck crash near Midway Road at the Buddhist temple on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The BFD says crews were dispatched and found a truck crash where the injured driver had removed themselves from the truck.

“Patient was transported by EMS. Strong work and a quick response by Bolivia Crews!” the BFD announcement states.

The result of a truck crash in Bolivia on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 (Bolivia Fire Department)

