Department of Labor issues citations to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity after employee’s death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Labor has issued citations to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Inc. after the department’s inspection following an employee’s death in May.

According to information from the Department of Labor, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity was cited for storage of material which created a hazard, and failure to report the death of an employee within eight hours to OSHA.

The citations include a total fine of $10,812.50.

The employee died on May 12 in an incident at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore located at 7330 Market St.

According to the Department of Labor citation, 25-inch by 144-inch laminate countertops weighing about 120 pounds each were stored vertically and held in “bays by shop-made dividers” which couldn’t hold the weight.

“On or about May 12,2023 an employee was fatally injured when a divider failed and a stack if countertops fell onto the employee,” the citation states.

The company has 15 working days from receipt of the citations to request a conference with the Labor Department to file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina, or to pay the penalty.

