County charges man previously arrested by Wilmington police in connection to fatal stabbing in June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Terry Earl Hooper has been charged through the county with assault with a deadly weapon, according to New Hanover County jail records.

The 35-year-old was arrested in June by the Wilmington Police Department in connection to a homicide at 800 N. 6th St.

However, the new assault charge comes from the county and not the city.

He was charged with first degree murder in connection to the 6th Street stabbing that claimed the life of 32-year-old Daniel Webb-Sholar.

