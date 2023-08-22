Construction workers take safety precautions to beat the heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On hot summer days, it can be challenging to beat the heat.

For construction workers, it’s nearly unavoidable.

Five days a week and ten hours a day, they’re at work in downtown Wilmington just doing their job under the scorching sun. It’s not easy, Tony Hooper says.

“Exhausting. Very, very exhausting.”

Hooper is a construction worker and says there are some steps they take to avoid heat exhaustion.

“We stay hydrated, with this - water and Gatorade. We wear loose-fitting clothes.”

Heat exhaustion does not just affect construction workers. Lyle Johnston, deputy director for Brunswick County EMS, says they have received 51 calls since July 1 this year related to heat illnesses.

“Most of them are people working outside or just enjoying themselves on the beach, and not realizing that they’ve been out so long, and the heat pretty much snuck up on them in most cases,” Johnston said.

Johnston says drinking water and knowing the signs of heat exhaustion could save you a trip from the emergency room.

These symptoms include heat cramps, cool skin, shortness of breath and a racing heart.

Whether you’re an outdoor worker or spending time at the beach - it’s important to look out for those around you.

“Look after each other, especially in groups where you’re working...construction workers, landscapers, football players...folks like that are outside doing things. Look after your body and if you see these signs, see them not acting right, cool them down,” Johnston continued.

