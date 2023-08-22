Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Construction workers take safety precautions to beat the heat

A group of construction workers take a brief break while working on an apartment complex in...
A group of construction workers take a brief break while working on an apartment complex in downtown Wilmington.(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On hot summer days, it can be challenging to beat the heat.

For construction workers, it’s nearly unavoidable.

Five days a week and ten hours a day, they’re at work in downtown Wilmington just doing their job under the scorching sun. It’s not easy, Tony Hooper says.

“Exhausting. Very, very exhausting.”

Hooper is a construction worker and says there are some steps they take to avoid heat exhaustion.

“We stay hydrated, with this - water and Gatorade. We wear loose-fitting clothes.”

Heat exhaustion does not just affect construction workers. Lyle Johnston, deputy director for Brunswick County EMS, says they have received 51 calls since July 1 this year related to heat illnesses.

“Most of them are people working outside or just enjoying themselves on the beach, and not realizing that they’ve been out so long, and the heat pretty much snuck up on them in most cases,” Johnston said.

Johnston says drinking water and knowing the signs of heat exhaustion could save you a trip from the emergency room.

These symptoms include heat cramps, cool skin, shortness of breath and a racing heart.

Whether you’re an outdoor worker or spending time at the beach - it’s important to look out for those around you.

“Look after each other, especially in groups where you’re working...construction workers, landscapers, football players...folks like that are outside doing things. Look after your body and if you see these signs, see them not acting right, cool them down,” Johnston continued.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
Tim and Luke Siegel
Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe
Neighbors react to crime spree in HNC
Neighbors react to Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach crime spree

Latest News

Woman’s body found near retention pond in Wilmington
Dale Cole
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dale Cole talks district growth, goals for the school year
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Southport
Woman injured in drive-by shooting near two New Hanover County schools
Woman recovering after being shot six times by man later killed after exchanging fire with police