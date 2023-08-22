Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services shelter temporarily closed following high number of animal intakes

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services has announced that its shelter will temporarily close due to the high number of animals in the unit’s care.

“[Due] to the high intake of animals that have entered into our facility we are temporarily closing so we can provide the best care for all creatures great and small. We will be doing a thorough clean of the facilities to insure we have done everything we can to prevent any disease or sickness. Thank you for your continued support,” an announcement from animal protective services states.

According to the announcement, the shelter will not be accepting any more cats or dogs until further notice.

“We do apologize for the inconvenience, and we will keep y’all updated as to when we will reopen. Thank you for understanding at this time,” the unit adds.

