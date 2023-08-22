CFPUA to open temporary offices at county government center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that it plans to open a temporary customer service lobby at the New Hanover County Government Center beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23.

“The customer service center will be open for in-person business starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. After Wednesday, the office will be open for regular business hours, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays,” a CFPUA announcement states.

The temporary office will remain open until further notice due to a plumbing leak at CFPUA’s main 235 Government Center Drive office.

Until repairs are done, you can visit the temporary office at 230 Government Center Dr. and CFPUA’s downtown lobby at 305 Chestnut St. Customers at the NHC Government Center should park in the center’s lot and enter through the main entrance at the east side of the building.

“CFPUA’s drop box located outside of 235 Government Center Drive remains available to accept bill payments. Payments made through the drop box will be processed daily on regular business days. Customers should NOT use the drop box located outside New Hanover County Government Center, which is reserved for County tax payments. Customers may also manage their CFPUA accounts by calling 910-332-6550 and using the Interactive Voice-Response system or online at CFPUA.org/Online,” the announcement continues.

