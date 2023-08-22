Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dale Cole talks district growth, goals for the school year
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dale Cole is working in one of the fastest growing counties in the country.
On Tuesday, Cole visited the WECT studio to talk about how the district is handling the rapid growth, school safety measures and more.
You can watch the interview in the video at the top of this story.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.