Boil water advisory issued for portion of Southport

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport announced at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that a portion of E Leonard Street, Park Avenue and Stewart Avenue may be impacted by a water outage or low water pressure.

According to the announcement, consumers along the 100 block of Park and Stewart avenues and the 700 block of E Leonard St. may be affected at this time due to water service repair.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the city states in its announcement. “Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water.”

The city urges customers to conserve water when possible.

“Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the city adds. “This advisory remains in effect until further notification is issued.”

