Big Dawg Productions to celebrate launch of Off-Broadway partnership with fundraising gala

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Big Dawg Productions has announced the launch of its Off-Broadway partnership series ‘First Stop, Wilmington: The Off-Broadway Express.’

To fundraise, the ‘All Aboard! A Fundraising Affair’ gala is set to be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Historic Thalian Hall Grand Ballroom.

“This gala event will include preview performances from upcoming First Stop, Wilmington productions, expertly-crafted hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, both live and silent auctions, including original pieces from local artisans, exclusive ticket packages, and more. There will be an RSVP Only preview performance of the return of Two Jews, Talking at 8 p.m.” a Big Dawg Productions announcement states.

Tickets are available online on the Thalian Hall website.

“Thanks to a successful partnership with MarMaxMedia on the sold-out run of Two Jews, Talking in early 2023, Big Dawg Productions has again partnered with this experienced development company to bring new, Off-Broadway productions straight to Wilmington. A prestigious and creative team with 50+ years of experience, MarMaxMedia produces new theatrical works for Broadway, off-Broadway and London’s West-End with dozens of credits ranging from Network to Stomp. This exciting partnership grants Big Dawg Productions the rights to, and therefore the exclusive ability to showcase, Off-Broadway productions before they go on tour anywhere else,” the announcement states.

Two plays by New York Times bestselling author Tawni O’Dell are in development for First Stop, Wilmington: Windows and Pay the Writer.

“Windows is a series of monologues that look back at the first few months of the COVID pandemic. Pay the Writer is a sophisticated comedy-drama that delves into the dynamics of a unique 40-year-old friendship between a gay literary agent and a world-renowned African American novelist,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.