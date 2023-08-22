Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Big Dawg Productions to celebrate launch of Off-Broadway partnership with fundraising gala

Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Big Dawg Productions has announced the launch of its Off-Broadway partnership series ‘First Stop, Wilmington: The Off-Broadway Express.’

To fundraise, the ‘All Aboard! A Fundraising Affair’ gala is set to be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Historic Thalian Hall Grand Ballroom.

“This gala event will include preview performances from upcoming First Stop, Wilmington productions, expertly-crafted hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, both live and silent auctions, including original pieces from local artisans, exclusive ticket packages, and more. There will be an RSVP Only preview performance of the return of Two Jews, Talking at 8 p.m.” a Big Dawg Productions announcement states.

Tickets are available online on the Thalian Hall website.

“Thanks to a successful partnership with MarMaxMedia on the sold-out run of Two Jews, Talking in early 2023, Big Dawg Productions has again partnered with this experienced development company to bring new, Off-Broadway productions straight to Wilmington. A prestigious and creative team with 50+ years of experience, MarMaxMedia produces new theatrical works for Broadway, off-Broadway and London’s West-End with dozens of credits ranging from Network to Stomp. This exciting partnership grants Big Dawg Productions the rights to, and therefore the exclusive ability to showcase, Off-Broadway productions before they go on tour anywhere else,” the announcement states.

Two plays by New York Times bestselling author Tawni O’Dell are in development for First Stop, Wilmington: Windows and Pay the Writer.

“Windows is a series of monologues that look back at the first few months of the COVID pandemic. Pay the Writer is a sophisticated comedy-drama that delves into the dynamics of a unique 40-year-old friendship between a gay literary agent and a world-renowned African American novelist,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
William Gilmore
Man killed after exchanging fire with police had previous convictions for assault, robbery as a teenager

Latest News

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services shelter closed until Monday following positive parvovirus test
After recent shootings across New Hanover County, local leaders tout the importance of keeping...
Community leaders discuss gun safety in wake of recent shootings, violence
The “Pack the Patrol Car” school supplies drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Leland Police Department seeking school supplies for ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ today
As the new school year begins, it's important to pay close attention for kids and know the...
Safety rules to know as school buses hit the road for the new school year