Wilmington police looking for missing man

Gregory Lee Taylor
Gregory Lee Taylor(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 46-year-old Gregory Lee Taylor.

According to the announcement, Taylor was last seen on Friday, Aug. 18, on Cedarwood Lane.

Police describe Taylor as being 5′9″ tall, weighing 145 pounds and having blue eyes with blonde hair. He has a tattoo on his right hand, and a piercing on his bottom lip and eyebrow.

If you see Taylor, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3600.

