Wilmington PD looking for missing woman

Frederica Eileen Groves
Frederica Eileen Groves(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 46-year-old Frederica Eileen Groves.

According to the announcement, Groves was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 17, in the 2000 block of Market St., near 20th Street.

She may be driving a grey Honda Pilot with Wisconsin license plates.

Police describe Groves as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3600.

