WBPD holding Meet the Chief event

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires will take part in a Meet the Chief event on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires will take part in a Meet the Chief event on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The event will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Public Safety Building Conference Room at the Wrightsville Beach Police Department located at 3 Bob Sawyer Drive.

“You are invited to attend a community meeting focused on police services. If you are interested in meeting the Chief, having some time to discuss issues on your mind, or simply just want to tour the station, I hope you will join us,” the WBPD stated in a Facebook post. “Please RSVP to wmarsh@towb.org indicating if you’re planning on attending.

“If there are topics you know you want to discuss, please let us know so we can make sure we are prepared.”

