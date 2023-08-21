Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW MBA and psychology programs receive federal STEM designation

UNCW
UNCW(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Monday that its business and psychology programs have received STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) designations from the federal government.

UNCW says the designation is for all specializations within the Cameron School of Business’ MBA program. A program is required to fall under certain categories approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be STEM-designated.

UNCW says the MBA program blends strategic business knowledge with analytical capabilities.

“The new STEM designation of our MBA programs is a reflection of the analytical focus of the curriculum,” said Dr. Nivine Richie, associate dean for graduate, international and executive programs. “The Cameron School of Business is growing in its technological advances, and the faculty have expanded the curriculum to meet the analytical needs of our community. Embedded in the curriculum are courses that equip students with forecasting, modeling and analytical skills, especially in the International MBA program.”

Graduates of the program work in fields such as healthcare, finance, business analytics, cybersecurity and risk management.

“The new designation is especially impactful for international students in the face-to-face International MBA as it offers students two additional years of optional practical training, allowing for the recruitment of excellent international applicants. UNCW is the third school in the UNC System to achieve a STEM designation for its MBA program, following UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University,” a UNCW announcement states.

The psychology program received a STEM designation as well, and UNCW says the designation furthers its commitment to STEM-focused curricula.

“Developmental psychology is a cornerstone of UNCW’s psychology program with dedicated faculty teaching courses, conducting research, and mentoring students,” said Dr. Kate Nooner, interim associate dean for the College of Science and Engineering and psychology department chair.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Local business say they feel safe after shooting on Market St.
Local businesses speak out after shooting on Market Street
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Karen Molta
Wilmington Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Demetric Horton, former CFCC Men's Basketball player
Former CFCC basketball player signs with professional team in Spain
Greenfield Park
Community invited to celebrate first day of fall at Lakefest
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
A rendering of the in-progress nCino Sports Park
Commissioners hear update on nCino Sports Park project, approve next step for Project Grace