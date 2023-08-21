Temporary closures announced for Elwell Ferry and SR 1151 in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced multiple traffic changes on Monday, Aug. 21.

Per the NCDOT, the Elwell Ferry is closed and set to be reopened on Tuesday.

Old Wesley Chapel Road (State Route 1151) is closed for crossline replacement near Peanut Plant Road (SR 1150). A reopening date is not set.

Traffic has also been routed to the new U.S. 701 North bridge, though the NCDOT says that the closure has a wide load traffic restriction.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.