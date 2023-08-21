Senior Connect
Temporary closures announced for Elwell Ferry and SR 1151 in Bladen Co.

The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced multiple traffic changes on Monday, Aug. 21.

Per the NCDOT, the Elwell Ferry is closed and set to be reopened on Tuesday.

Old Wesley Chapel Road (State Route 1151) is closed for crossline replacement near Peanut Plant Road (SR 1150). A reopening date is not set.

Traffic has also been routed to the new U.S. 701 North bridge, though the NCDOT says that the closure has a wide load traffic restriction.

