Surfers Healing returns for 18th year, helping children with autism ‘hang ten’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Izzy Paskowitz wanted his son to be just like him - a professional surfer.

When his son Isiah was born with autism, he says it threw a wrench in his plans, but it wasn’t enough to keep him from surfing.

“When I threw him in the water, he went in the water, and he came up and he was happy. He was smiling. He wasn’t crying anymore . . . kind of knew there was something special about the water,” Paskowitz said.

He thought surfing could help other kids with autism like it helped his son, so he started Surfers Healing, a camp that brings professional surfers - also called healers - from around the world to beaches like Wrightsville, helping hundreds of kids experience something they might otherwise never have a chance to.

Now in its 18th year, it’s changed a lot over the years, but the mission to help kids with autism ‘hang ten’ has stayed the same.

This year is Bobbie Steve and her son Mathew’s sixth time attending the surf camp, and they wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“When he first started coming and he was just a little guy, and scared to death, and he would tell me every year ‘No, No’, he didn’t want to come back, and I kept bringing him and he learned to love it,” Steve said. “Of course, now he’s a big guy, comparatively to what he was, and he looks forward to this. I mean there’s not too much he gets excited about, but he gets excited about Surfers Healing.”

Paskowitz says he hopes that, by learning to surf, the kids will be encouraged to try new things.

“Surfing means so much to these kids. It’s therapeutic. There’s a physiological change . . . like it did with Isiah 25 years ago, and that same effect is passing through all of them,” Paskowitz said.

The event is free for participants and their families, and Surfers Healing hosts fundraisers throughout the year to help cover the event and their outreach, including a golf tournament coming up in October.

