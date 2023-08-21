Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Propane company employee dies after Nash County explosion

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a propane company employee today in Nash County.

Deputies say Francis Johnson, Jr. was filling an LP tank at a farm on Red Bud Road near Castalia when the tank exploded, killing the man.

The 25-year-old Louisburg man worked for L.H. Dickens & Son LP Gas.

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Damien Antwon Evans Jr.
One arrested, two found safe in Surf City after reported kidnapping
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Frederica Eileen Groves
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman

Latest News

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services shelter temporarily closed following high number of animal intakes
A house in Mooresville that is near Lake Norman collapsed overnight, sending debris all over...
Massive lakeside home collapses overnight in Mooresville
Christopher McCullough
Son charged with murder after mother dies from beating
As more school buses are back on the road, it's important to pay close attention for kids and...
Things to keep in mind when school buses are back on the streets
According to the letter, county staff was told by LGC staff on Friday, August 12, that it would...
New Hanover Co. commissioners urge Folwell to add Project Grace item to LGC calendar