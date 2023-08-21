Propane company employee dies after Nash County explosion

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a propane company employee today in Nash County.

Deputies say Francis Johnson, Jr. was filling an LP tank at a farm on Red Bud Road near Castalia when the tank exploded, killing the man.

The 25-year-old Louisburg man worked for L.H. Dickens & Son LP Gas.

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m.

