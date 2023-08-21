Police: Units respond to stabbing on 8th Street, no serious injuries reported

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a reported stabbing just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

According to a WPD representative, officers responded to the area of 800 S 8th St.

No serious injuries were reported. Authorities believe that a dispute led up to the stabbing.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

