Police: Units respond to stabbing on 8th Street, no serious injuries reported
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a reported stabbing just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
According to a WPD representative, officers responded to the area of 800 S 8th St.
No serious injuries were reported. Authorities believe that a dispute led up to the stabbing.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
