Pender Co. Board of Commissioners to consider purchase of land for future K-8 school in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, the Pender County Board of Commissioners will consider the purchase of land that would be used for a K-8 school in Hampstead.

According to documents provided by the county, the purchase of the 145-acre plot would cost $6 million. The land is located along NC 210, near its intersection with US 17.

“The purpose of this 145 acre purchase is for a future K-8 School facility to educate the children of this rapidly growing area. The due diligence has been completed and determined satisfactory for the circumstances by the Design-Build team for the project and the suitability confirmed with Board of Education and their Management Team,” the county-provided documents state.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the Pender County Public Assembly Room, located at 805 S Walker St. in Burgaw.

