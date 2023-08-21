Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Charles Foust speaks on upcoming school year

Students in New Hanover County are set to return to school on Monday, Aug. 28.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students in New Hanover County are set to return to school on Monday, Aug. 28.

New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust visited the WECT studio to discuss what parents and students can expect to see this school year.

You can watch the interview in the video at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
The source seems to be what some refer to as the Starlink satellite train.
Southeastern NC residents spot string of lights in night sky
Local business say they feel safe after shooting on Market St.
Local businesses speak out after shooting on Market Street
A WECT crew at the scene reports that departments responded to a Ceramic Dental Brackets...
No injuries reported following fire at commercial facility in Leland
Karen Molta
Wilmington Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

According to the letter, county staff was told by LGC staff on Friday, August 12, that it would...
New Hanover Co. commissioners urge Folwell to add Project Grace item to LGC calendar
Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Executive Director Carson Porter gave the presentation on...
Commissioners hear update on nCino Sports Park project, approve next step for Project Grace
The Buccaneers traveled to Pitt County for their season open last Friday and tallied a 60-13...
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Team of the Week E.A. Laney High School
Neighbors react to crime spree in HNC
Neighbors react to Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach crime spree
N.C. S.A.F.E.
Community leaders discuss gun safety in wake of recent shootings, violence