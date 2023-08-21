Neighbors react to Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach crime spree

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many neighbors in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach are still on edge after a series of random violent incidents late last week.

The crime spree left one woman in critical condition after being shot walking her dog and another woman injured after being zip tied and assaulted. Now, the man behind the violence, 35-year-old William Brent Gilmore, is dead after being killed by police on Market Street.

On Lake Ave., neighbors are left scared and heartbroken for their friend Shelley Lancaster, after she was randomly shot by Gilmore. On Thursday, Gilmore was driving when he slowed down, shot Lancaster multiple times, and drove away.

“She walks everyday past this house. I don’t know which way she was going, but if she was going past my house one was or another, it could have been in front of my house with my kids sitting inside,” Josh Holliday, neighbor of Lancaster, said.

Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department started gathering information on Gilmore on Friday morning and then started surveillance in the 2800 block of Market Street.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires said that his agency responded to a call for service shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday on Scotch Bonnet Lane.

This is when Gilmore abducted, zip tied, and assaulted a woman while she was cleaning a home. Bullet casings were also strewn along the street.

Paula Farlow lives with her husband a street over from the scene. She says her daughter and grandson were walking near the home when the first shots were fired.

“It was a random thing to turn down that street. The fact that he could have turned down my street, you know, and pulled up to my house. But, my first thoughts were to know that my child was okay,” she said.

With communication over the radio system between Wrightsville Beach Police, Wilmington Police, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was able to quickly locate Gilmore’s vehicle.

During the pursuit, a WPD officer attempted a PIT maneuver but the WPD SUV ended up crashing into a retention pond near Market Street and Gingerwood Drive. Another PIT maneuver was performed near Market Street and Lennon Drive.

“[The suspect] ended up crashing into a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Lennon [Drive] and Market [Street]. At some point during this, he displayed a firearm towards our law enforcement officers. He exited the vehicle shots were fired. And our brave officers and deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department and the Wilmington Police Department did what they had to do to make this community safe,” Chief Williams said.

Three New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies and one Wilmington Police Officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect was shot multiple times.

Shelley Lancaster remains in critical condition but is expected to recover. Her family has created a GoFundMe to raise money for upcoming medical procedures.

