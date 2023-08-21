Senior Connect
NCWorks to host two career fairs with multiple employers

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are partnering with local businesses to host two career fairs in Wilmington this week.

“The first is Tuesday, August 22 and features five employers – General Electric, Wave Transit, ElderHaus, NC Dept of Public Safety and Eldercare at Home. The second is Thursday, August 24 and features five employers – Carolina Dunes, Southland Amusements, Advance Auto Parts, Marine Federal Credit Union and Priority Care at Home,” an announcement states.

The events will both be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NCWorks on 1994 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.

“Skilled career advisors will be on hand to assist with resume writing, resume proof reading, and completing job applications from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, an interview preparation workshop will be conducted Wednesday August 23 at the same location at 10:00 a.m.,” the announcement continues.

