Man killed after exchanging fire with police had previous convictions for assault, robbery as a teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - William Brent Gilmore had multiple criminal convictions before the multiple incidents ending in a fatal shootout with Wilmington police on Friday, according to documents obtained by WECT.

Gilmore, who was 35 when he died, was first convicted when he was around 16 years old on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in New Hanover County. His sentence began in Nov. 2004 and he was released from prison in June 2008.

Between 2008 and 2009, he was convicted of:

Driving <21 consume controlled substance,

DWI level 3,

Three counts of misdemeanor larceny

In 2010 he was convicted with felony larceny over $1,000 and breaking and entering vehicles in connection to an Aug. 2009 incident. In the Aug. incident he was also convicted of speeding to elude arrest/or attempting to, wanton injury personal property worth $200 and driving with a revoked license.

He was convicted of obtaining property by false pretenses in connection to a July 2009 incident.

