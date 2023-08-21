Luke’s story: Father reflects on son’s golf cart accident; local leaders urge drivers to stay safe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 6,500 children are injured in the U.S. due to golf cart accidents. Of these accidents, half involve kids 12 years of age or younger.

Sadly, Luke Siegel became part of that troubling statistic when a golf cart accident ultimately killed him.

Now, his father is sharing Luke’s story and hoping to prevent a similar tragedy.

“I was on the tennis court and heard news that no father ever wants to hear, that my son Luke was in a golf cart accident,” said Tim Seigel.

The golf cart landed on Luke, put him in cardiac arrest and left him with severe brain injuries. While he survived the crash, he had a long road to recovery one that he was ready to take on.

“Initially, we were told that Luke would never move his limbs, use his voice or open his eyes because his brain was globally damaged but he was able to do all three because he was such a fighter,” said Siegel.

Luke continued his fight, but unfortunately he passed away two years ago.

“Luke was my hero. Luke was such a special little boy and he has impacted and inspired so many people across the country, and for that I’m blessed,” said Seigel.

Siegel knows that golf cart accident didn’t need to have such a tragic outcome, “If Luke had a helmet on, he would be with us today,” said Seigel.

Seigel is now getting out the message of golf cart safety; the same message many beach towns in southeastern North Carolina are sharing.

“We don’t want the kids getting injured, we don’t want you guys getting injured; we want everyone to have a good time,” Carolina Beach Police Department Sgt. Colby Edens said.

However, a good time can lead to incidents like the ones caught on camera in Ocean Isle Beach just last month. Both instances happened with underage drivers.

“Kids or early juveniles are driving those golf carts in Carolina Beach and we have pulled individuals over contact the parents, and just brief them on the rules and regulations of what the town expects,” said Sgt. Edens.

Those rules and regulations may not be apparent to tourists or parents letting their kids behind the wheel.

Here are some rules to make sure you are safe when driving or riding on a golf cart:

Use seatbelts

Advise all passengers to keep feet, legs, hands and arms inside the vehicle at all times

Obey and follow all traffic rules especially on a public street

Slow down before and during turns.

Even following rules, driving a golf cart in a busy beach town poses risks of its own.

“It is pretty dangerous to be on a busy road; golf carts are designed to stay under 35 mph, and they don’t have the protection a car would have or a truck,” Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley said.

That’s why the town of Carolina Beach passed an ordinance to stop golf cart usage by 2028.

Until then, Oakley has a message for golf cart drivers and their kids.

“If you have children make sure they are strapped in properly, child seats for small children and infants make sure you do everything and please be aware,” said Oakley.

Keeping people aware of golf cart safety is Tim Siegel’s goal so no one has to lose their child to a senseless accident.

“If I can help just one family think twice about the dangers, then I know that I am keeping Luke’s Legacy alive,” said Seigel.

Seigel is also keeping Luke’s legacy alive by starting a non-profit called: Team Luke Hope for Minds, that helps support families of those who suffer from brain injuries.

