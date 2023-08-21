FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Team of the Week E.A. Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week’s football team of the week is E.A. Laney High School.

The Buccaneers traveled to Pitt County for their season open last Friday and tallied a 60-13 victory over D.H. Conley.

Laney’s Tyjhere Crudup had a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Kolbe Little threw four touchdown passes in the win.

Laney’s home opener is set for this Friday at 7 p.m. against Havelock.

