FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Team of the Week E.A. Laney High School

This week’s football team of the week is E.A. Laney High School.
By WECT Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week’s football team of the week is E.A. Laney High School.

The Buccaneers traveled to Pitt County for their season open last Friday and tallied a 60-13 victory over D.H. Conley.

Laney’s Tyjhere Crudup had a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Kolbe Little threw four touchdown passes in the win.

Laney’s home opener is set for this Friday at 7 p.m. against Havelock.

